Presidential Aides Defend Inclusion of Tinubu’s Son on Qatar State Visit

Presidential aides have defended the inclusion of President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, in the entourage traveling on a state visit to Qatar.

This followed criticism from some Nigerians who wondered why the President is including his son on the trip when he ought to be cutting down on the cost of governance.

Reacting, the Senior Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Digital/New Media, O’tegra Ogra, said other presidents do take family members on official trips too.

He shared on X, “It is not uncommon for children of world leaders to accompany their parents on foreign trips. In fact, it is the norm. Canadian PM Trudeau is known to travel with his family on official trips abroad. Same with UK PMs – even if somewhat muted.

“From the public image and diplomacy angle, bringing family members can soften a leader’s public image and aid in diplomatic relations by showcasing a relatable, family-oriented side.

“For some leaders, taking their children on such trips is a way of educating them about world affairs and different cultures. Others do it to maintain some semblance of family life, despite the demands of public office, and for security considerations.

“The Obamas, Clintons, Bushs, Trumps and others went on tons of foreign trips whilst in office with their families.

“We really need to stop majoring in minors in the name of castigating everything.”

Also, Temitope Ajayi, the Senior Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Media/Public Affairs, said, “State Visits are usually ceremonial even with bilateral negotiations and discussions at the highest level. Leaders around the world are known to travel with family members on such visits. Enlightened people should not reduce themselves to men and women of the caves just for political convenience.”