President Tinubu Set To Become ECOWAS Chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is poised to assume the role of chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), according to sources familiar with the matter.

Tinubu will depart from Abuja on Saturday to attend the Sunday meeting of regional heads of state belonging to the political and economic bloc.

It is anticipated that he will succeed President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, as reported by diplomatic sources.

The 63rd ordinary session of the authority of heads of state and government is scheduled to take place in Bissau, the capital city of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

This position was previously held by former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018.

This will be Tinubu’s first official international engagement on the African continent since assuming the Nigerian presidency in May 2023, following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Buhari.

In June, Tinubu attended the summit on ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, France.

The upcoming ECOWAS heads of state summit aims to address critical sub-regional matters, including discussions on the security challenges faced by member countries as outlined in the report of the 50th ordinary session of the mediation and security council.

Additionally, the summit will cover the financial situation of ECOWAS based on the report from the 90th ordinary session of the ECOWAS council of ministers.

The implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the current status of transition in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea will also be among the topics on the agenda.