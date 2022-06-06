Presidency: Umahi Intensifies Call For Zoning To South-East

A frontline presidential aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has intensified the call for the micro zoning of the Presidential slot of the Party to the South East Zone.

Governor Umahi made the call while featuring on Channels Television Programme Sunrise Daily.

He commended the Northern Governor’s Forum for conceding the Presidential slot to the South and urged the Party hierarchy to trickle it down to the South East in the interest of equity, justice, and fairness.

Umahi who expressed satisfaction with the Internal Democracy in the Party as driven by President Muhammadu Buhari, observed that the Primary election of the Party would produce a credible outcome at the end of the exercise.

The Presidential hopeful debunked the rumours that he stepped down his aspiration to support Senate President, Ahmed Lawal, explaining that such failed mission was targeted to demarketing him. He further reaffirmed that he is very much in the race.