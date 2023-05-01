Presidency Includes Economic Landmark In Buhari’s Achievements

The Presidency has released a 90-page fact sheet detailing the major achievements of the outgoing Muhammadu Buhari-led government as it approaches the end of its tenure on May 29.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the fact sheet showcased the signing of 37 bills into law, 12 executive orders, numerous infrastructure projects, bilateral agreements, fiscal reforms, and the appointment/election of notable Nigerians into key global leadership positions.

The statement was titled ‘Buhari’s footprint on the sands of time.’

It read in part, “In about four weeks, President Muhammadu Buhari touches down as the country’s number one citizen. For eight years, he has served, making a salutary impact on nearly all sectors of the national landscape: security, economy, anti-corruption, infrastructure; rail, roads, air and seaports, power, housing, water resources, the oil and gas sector, legislative matters, foreign affairs, sports, youth development, and many others.

“The Presidential Communications Team here brings a one-stop shop of achievements under the Buhari administration covering eight years of two terms. It’s a collector’s item, an answer to the questions of those who would rather cavil, looking at a half-empty cup, rather than a half-filled one.

“Those who are objective, taking a dispassionate look at this fact sheet, would admit that President Buhari came and served meritoriously. As he had promised many times, he would not be leaving Nigeria the way he met it.”

According to a fact sheet presented by Femi Adesina, a Special Adviser to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, the administration has been making significant strides in infrastructure development. Specifically, the government has constructed more than 961km of railway lines across the country.

The fact sheet also highlights progress in other infrastructure areas, including power, roads, healthcare, housing, oil and gas, and the digital economy. For instance, Nigeria launched a national 5G policy in 2021, and two private companies have received licenses to roll out 5G nationwide. The 5G spectrum auction generated $547 million in license fees.

On the international front, Adesina noted that the Buhari administration had established profitable ties and signed several Memorandums of Understanding across infrastructural, security, economy, and humanitarian lines. Partners include the United Nations, China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Germany, among others.

The fact sheet also lists several Nigerians who have been appointed to head various global organizations, including Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations; Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization; Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank; and Benedict Oramah, President of the African Export-Import Bank. Other Nigerians include Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries; Chile Eboe-Osuji, President of the International Criminal Court; Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly; Bankole Adeoye, Commissioner, African Union Commission’s Department for Political Affairs & Peace and Security; Funke Adeyemi, Secretary-General of the African Civil Aviation Commission; Mustafa Shehu, President of the World Federation of Engineering Organizations; and Osahon Enabulele, President of the World Medical Association, among others.