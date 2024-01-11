Presidency Hails Nasara Dabo Over International Mathematical Olympiad Feat

A 13-year-old genius, Nasara Dabo, who emerged as the overall best student in the International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO), has been hailed by the Special Adviser to the President, Bayo Onanuga.

Nasara who hailed from Southern Kaduna State, a student of Ideal College International bagged the Olympiad Champion gold medal after she outperformed no fewer than 150 competitors to puzzle out 34 difficult mathematical questions within 172 seconds.

The National asset, Nasara also took the Mensa IQ test under rigorous supervision and scored 150 points which has positioned her to the top 1% globally among other Mensa’s participants.

Commending her uncommon stride, the Presidency congratulated the young megastar for her immersed efforts, charged the Nigerian youths to follow her footprint.

“Her story should inspire our youths countrywide,” Onanuga said.

Nasara who also emerged winner of the memory championship orchestrated by the Mind Sports Olympiad having surpassed 4,500 contemporaries has earned her the braggadocio liberties of a Memory Champion in the National category.

“Congratulations to Nasara,” the Presidency lauded the global hero.