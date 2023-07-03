Presidency Dismisses European Union Verdict On Presidential Election

The Nigerian Presidency has rejected the verdict provided by the European Union Election Observation Mission regarding the presidential election held on February 25. In a statement signed by Dele Alake, the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, the government expressed its dissatisfaction with the EU’s assessment, accusing the organization of attempting to discredit the Independent National Electoral Commission’s conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Challenging the Credibility of the EU Assessment

The statement emphasized that the Nigerian government had previously alerted the nation to a plan by a continental multilateral institution to undermine the credibility of the 2023 elections. While not explicitly mentioning the European Union, the government claimed that the organization had persistently assaulted the electoral process’s credibility, Nigeria’s sovereignty, and the country’s ability to organize itself. It further criticized the EU’s reliance on its own standards and assessment, considering it preposterous and unconscionable for any foreign entity to impose such standards on Nigeria.

Nigeria Stands Firm on the Integrity of the 2023 General Elections

According to the statement, the 2023 general elections, particularly the presidential election won by President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, were deemed credible, peaceful, free, fair, and the best organized since Nigeria’s return to civil rule in 1999. The government maintained that there is no substantial evidence provided by the European Union or any other foreign or local organization that could undermine the integrity of the election outcomes. It questioned the EU’s limited coverage and questioned how the organization could independently monitor the election with just a small number of observers spread across Nigeria’s vast number of polling units.

The Nigerian government highlighted that other non-partisan foreign and local observers, such as the African Union, ECOWAS, the Commonwealth Observer Mission, and the Nigerian Bar Association, validated the transparency and organization of the elections. The statement emphasized the Nigerian Bar Association’s report, which stated that 91.8% of Nigerians rated the conduct of the national and state elections as credible and satisfactory.