Prepare for Higher Tasks, COAS Charges Newly Promoted Brigadier Generals

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has charged newly decorated Brigadier Generals to see their elevation as a reward for hard work and exceptional diligence to duty.

The COAS gave the charge today, Friday, 29 December 2023 during the investiture ceremony of newly promoted Colonels to the rank of Brigadier Generals at the Army Headquarters Abuja. Gen Lagbaja pointed out, that the newly promoted senior officers have worked hard to justify their elevation and suitability for the new rank.

The Army Chief advised them to be above board and remain loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr President and the Nigerian Army (NA).

The COAS directed them to do all within their ambits to animate and ensure implementation of his Command Philosophy of “transforming the NA into a well-trained, equipped and highly motivated force, towards achieving our constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment”.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the newly decorated senior officers, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu gave thanks to God for honouring them and their households with elevation in their chosen career. He expressed gratitude to the COAS and other top brass of the NA for their mentorship and guidance, adding that they were equally appreciative of the prayers and support of their spouses and personnel.

He pledged on behalf of the newly decorated senior officers to be absolutely loyal to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as well as the leadership of the NA.

Highpoint of the event was the decoration of the Chief of Staff to the COAS, Brig Gen Olakunle Nafiu by the Army Chief.