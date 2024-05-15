Premier League Clubs to Debate VAR’s Future

Premier League clubs are poised to address the contentious issue of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at the upcoming annual general meeting in the wake of a proposal submitted by Wolverhampton Wanderers to abolish the officiating system.

Since its inception in 2019, VAR has endured relentless scrutiny, with this season witnessing a surge in debate over its efficacy following numerous contentious decisions during matches.

The proposal tabled by Wolves signifies a pivotal moment in the ongoing discourse surrounding VAR. The club has emphasized that the submission is made with “utmost respect” for the Premier League, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), and fellow competitors.

This resolution opens the floor for representatives from all 20 top-flight clubs to cast their votes on the future of VAR in English football.

The statement read: “The decision to table the resolution has come after careful consideration and with the utmost respect for the Premier League, [refereeing body] PGMOL and our fellow competitors.

“There is no blame to be placed — we are all just looking for the best possible outcome for football — and all stakeholders have been working hard to try and make the introduction of additional technology a success.

“However, after five seasons of VAR in the Premier League it is time for a constructive and critical debate on its future. Our position is that the price we are paying for a small increase in accuracy is at odds with the spirit of our game, and as a result we should remove it from the 2024-25 season onwards.”

Wolves added that the decision to introduce VAR in 2019 was made “in good faith” and with “the best interests of football and the Premier League at its heart”.

A Premier League spokesperson said: “The Premier League can confirm it will facilitate a discussion on VAR with our clubs at the annual general meeting next month.

“Clubs are entitled to put forward proposals at shareholders’ meetings and we acknowledge the concerns and issues around the use of VAR.

“However, the league fully supports the use of VAR and remains committed, alongside PGMOL, to make continued improvements to the system for the benefit of the game and fans.”