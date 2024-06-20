News

Pregnant Woman Abducted in Ogun

Anthony Adeniyi3 hours ago
A pregnant woman simply identified as Mrs. Ogunbunmi has been abducted by gunmen in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Ogunbunmi who is due for delivery was abducted after leaving her home in Oke Lantoro, to the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta. Her husband, Ogunbunmi Lateef, said he had received a WhatsApp message notifying him of his wife’s kidnap by the abductors.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola who confirmed the incident said;

“One Ogunbunmi Lateef of Oke Lantoro, Abeokuta reported that his pregnant wife due for delivery left home for State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta. He received a WhatsApp message confirming the abduction of his wife by unknown armed men”

