Praying for Obi Presidency is Wishing Bad on Nigeria – Bashir Ahmad

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, has said praying for a Peter Obi presidency is tantamount to wishing bad things upon Nigeria.

This was as he revealed a kidnapping incident that took place in Anambra State when Obi was the governor.

He said this in response to a post on X by one Joseph Onuorah that reads, “Imagine if HE Peter Obi is president and you kidnap a whole family and run to the forest …. That will mean the end of existence of that forest. After rescue, It will be turned to National Park and amusement center in a matter of days! That’s what serious Presidents do.”

In response, Ahmad said, “Did you know that during Peter Obi’s tenure as governor of Anambra, the state’s former deputy governor, Dr. Chudi Nwike, was kidnapped, taken to a forest, and killed, even after the victim’s family paid a ransom? The only reason I won’t ever pray for Peter Obi’s presidency is because it is taboo to wish bad things upon your own country.”