News

Praying for Obi Presidency is Wishing Bad on Nigeria – Bashir Ahmad

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
61
Bashir Ahmad, Peter Obi
Bashir Ahmad, Peter Obi

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, has said praying for a Peter Obi presidency is tantamount to wishing bad things upon Nigeria.

This was as he revealed a kidnapping incident that took place in Anambra State when Obi was the governor.

He said this in response to a post on X by one Joseph Onuorah that reads, “Imagine if HE Peter Obi is president and you kidnap a whole family and run to the forest …. That will mean the end of existence of that forest. After rescue, It will be turned to National Park and amusement center in a matter of days! That’s what serious Presidents do.”

In response, Ahmad said, “Did you know that during Peter Obi’s tenure as governor of Anambra, the state’s former deputy governor, Dr. Chudi Nwike, was kidnapped, taken to a forest, and killed, even after the victim’s family paid a ransom? The only reason I won’t ever pray for Peter Obi’s presidency is because it is taboo to wish bad things upon your own country.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
61

Related Articles

Reps

Ibadan Explosion: Reps Move to Pass Bill on State Policing

4 hours ago
Abba Yusuf

Kano Govt Warns Against Illicit Drugs, Phone Snatching

4 hours ago

Lagos Police Uncover Cult Retaliation Plot, Arrest Suspects

4 hours ago
Tinubu

Cabals Running Tinubu’s Government – Dalung

8 hours ago