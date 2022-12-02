Pray For Peaceful Election, Sanwo-Olu Urges Lagosians

Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu on Thursday urged Lagosians to continue to hand over the affairs of the state and Nigeria unto God’s hands and pray for the peaceful conduct of the general elections in 2023.

She spoke at the annual Christmas Outreach and Thanksgiving Service organized by the Lagos State Public Service Christian Fellowship, held at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Ikeja.

Represented by a member of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), Mrs. Oyindamola Ogunsanwo, the First Lady said it was important for the people to play their part to support efforts of government and more importantly commit the country unto God’s care.

“As we prepare for the major elections next year, I urge the people and the Church to continue to hand over the affairs of this country to God. It is my fervent prayer that the peace of God that surpasses human comprehension will reign in Lagos State and in Nigeria in the mighty name of Jesus,” she said.

The First Lady commended the fellowship for sustaining the annual Christmas outreach and building on it to become bigger, better, bolder, and greater, just as she reminded the congregation of the essence of Christmas

“As we know, Christmas is a special time and season in the history of mankind as it exemplifies the love of God for humanity in sending his only begotten son to serve as the link to reconnect us back to him. It is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. It is also a time to reiterate our deep appreciation to God for his gift of Jesus Christ to save humanity.

“As Christians, we cannot afford to trivialize the special love of God in our lives and appreciate the enormity of the undeserved suffering that Jesus Christ went through because of us. The significance of this season is very important as it brings to the fore the need to remind ourselves of the virtues of love, kindness, tolerance, piousness, and humility which Jesus Christ aptly personifies.

“As a matter of fact, the celebration of Christmas can only be impactful and meaningful only if people imbibe such fine qualities and allow them to manifest in our lives in our daily interactions,” she said.

On his part, the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola said the people and indeed the state had every reason to thank God without ceasing, adding that the theme of the Thanksgiving Service – “ *Season of Gratitude”* was indeed apt.

Muri-Okunola, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mrs. Ololade Aina, said: “As implied by the theme, our Gratitude and thanksgiving should, indeed, be without ceasing, being many, multifarious and multi-dimensional.

“We must return all thanks to HIM who has kept us safe, hale, and hearty with our respective families even in the midst of storms, turmoil, and tribulations. We must return all thanks to HIM who has kept our leaders safe and continues to enable them to provide leadership for our dear State.

“We must return all thanks to HIM who has granted us grace as a Service and a State to remain the economic and commercial nerve center of Nigeria and the undisputed Centre of Excellence. Indeed, let us dance, rejoice and worship before the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords, for HE is worthy to be praised.”

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon Justice Kazeem Alogba, in his goodwill message, which was delivered by Justice Atilade Ipaye , noted that we are in the season of praises and thereby called on everyone to be thankful at all times.

“It is a time to be extremely thankful and as true Christians, of God, we should be giving praises to the Lord Almighty for His faithfulness to everyone,” she added.

Earlier, the President of the Lagos State Public Service Christian Fellowship, Dr. Pastor Olayinka Kilanko said the fellowship, as an inter-denominational Christian group that brings together all Christian public servants in the state and non-civil servants alike, organizes the annual Christmas outreach and thanksgiving service to appreciate God for the end of the year and advance the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.