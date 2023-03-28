Practice Integrity Without Compromise, EFCC Charges Religious Leaders

The Uyo Zonal Commander of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, ACE 11 Bawa Hamidu Saidu has appealed to religious leaders across the country to practice integrity without compromise, in order to strengthen their followers against corrupt practices.

He made this appeal in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the Redeemed Evangelical Mission while speaking on the topic: “Developing Integrity and Building Trust”, in a Leadership Month Summit organized by the Mission. Saidu emphasized that a leader short of integrity can neither earn the trust of his followers nor influence them to do socially-beneficial engagements.

The Commander, who spoke through the Head of Public Affairs Department , in the Command, Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, CSE T. E. Nwosu said that: “A leader without integrity, whether in Church, career or business will either have to beg to be trusted or impose his trust on his followers, because he or she lacks integrity and is unable to earn the trust of his followers. The truth is that people are naturally drawn to leaders or persons of integrity because they know that these individuals can be trusted to do what is right, even when the going gets tough and they know that such a leader will not take advantage of their trust”

While appealing to Nigerians to shun desperation which often leads to criminal acquisition, she urged them to imbibe the culture of contentment which she says cancels desperation. “contentment does not mean that you do not desire more, it takes desperation out of the equation, meaning that you are grateful for where you are and all that you have, and you believe that the turns your life will take will be for the best”.

She specifically stressed that integrity demands: “ always stand by what you believe and uphold same, always let your words be your bond, have guiding principles and godly values and surround yourself with people of good values and be honest and consistent”