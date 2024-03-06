Power Outage: Adelabu Summons AEDC, IBEDC, TCN Executives

The Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, has expressed deep concern about the deteriorating electricity supply across the country.

In response to the issue, Adelabu said he has summoned the Chief Executives of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), as well as the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to a crucial meeting.

He disclosed the purpose of the meeting in a statement shared on his official X account on Wednesday.

Adelabu said, “The purpose of this meeting is to discuss the worsening power supply in their respective regions and to collectively find lasting solutions.

“It is disheartening to witness the decline in power supply despite the concerted efforts to improve the situation. The Ministry has been exerting pressure on the Generating Companies (GENCOs) to enhance their performance, resulting in a recent increase in generation to over 4000MW. Despite this progress, certain distribution companies are failing to adequately distribute the power supplied by TCN, while vandalism of power infrastructure exacerbates the problem in regions such as Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt, and Ibadan.

“Moving forward, I am committed to holding all distribution companies accountable for their performance. Willful non-performance will not be tolerated, and severe consequences, including license revocation, may be imposed. Additionally, I have instructed TCN to prioritize repair works on damaged transmission towers and power lines to improve supply in affected regions.

“During recent supervisory visits to power generating plants, I have witnessed firsthand the challenges faced by the sector. Plans are underway to settle outstanding debts owed to power generation and gas supply companies, which will alleviate the financial strain and contribute to improved generation levels nationwide. I urge electricity consumers to remain patient as we work tirelessly to address these issues and provide better service to all Nigerians.”