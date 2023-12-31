POWA Complex to Be Demolished for Modern Structure – Police

The Nigeria Police Force has said that the POWA Complex in Computer Village, Lagos, will be demolished to make way for a modern shopping complex.

In a terse statement, the Force said the move is also in compliance with environmental impact assessment to avoid hazard.

The statement was issued following an outrage over the move which saw traders currently occupying the POWA complex issued a 24-hour eviction notice.

According to the Force Spokesman, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, “The Nigeria Police Force has been inundated with enquiries concerning the planned demolition of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) Shopping Complex, Ikeja, Lagos.

“It has become imperative to properly establish that the complex, a property of the Nigeria Police Officer’s Wives Association, which is officially allocated to wives of Police Officers and their relatives, has been scheduled for demolition to enable the Force commence immediate construction of a modern shopping complex on the same land.

“The decision to demolish and reconstruct is predicated on the fact that professional opinion indicate that the structure as it is constitutes a looming environmental hazard, as the site is prone to flood, and may be susceptible to sudden collapse, hence the need for immediate landscaping and reconstruction. The planned demolition and reconstruction will be in phases and is in good faith for the betterment of all concerned.

“All necessary legal requirements have been duly met. The current occupants of the complex have been given more-than-enough notice of the demolition to enable their evacuation from the facility in good time, necessary steps have been taken to temporarily accommodate them within the same complex while the reconstruction lasts. Equally, the relevant Lagos State Government agency, according to its expert advice, has been approached, required help sought, and necessary approvals for demolition obtained.

“While the demolition will proceed as planned, Nigerians are hereby urged to disregard frivolous claims, unsubstantiated protests, and media blackmail alleging wrongdoing and illegality on the part of the Force or the POWA. The Police and its affiliates, like the POWA, will always be committed to better welfare and standard of living for its personnel and their families.”