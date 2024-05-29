Posterity Will Judge Tinubu – Bwala

Former lawmaker, Senator Daniel Bwala, has said that posterity will judge President Bola Tinubu right because of the decisions he has taken since he was sworn in.

Since assuming mantle of leadership, Tinubu has made economic decisions that are currently biting hard. Some of the decisions 8nckude removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira.

According to Bwala, those decisions will help reset Nigeria’s economy and ensure good governance.

He said this in a post on social media to congratulate Tinubu on his first year in office as President.

He wrote, “Congratulations to @officialABAT President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our father, leader and president of our republic on your first anniversary in office as Commander in Chief. You made bold decisions to save our economy and reset governance, posterity would prove you right.”