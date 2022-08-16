Post UTME Exercise Yet To Begin – FUTA

The Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA, has said it has not begun registration for the 2022/2023 Academic Session Post UTME Screening Exercise contrary to reports making the rounds on some social media platforms and online news media.

It said information purporting that the exercise had started and eligible candidates should register via some platforms should be disregarded.

“Credible Information about the exercise will be disseminated through the official media platforms of the University – Website/ Facebook and other recognised media channels in due course.

“Members of the public and eligible candidates should be wary of activities of scammers and impostors,” a terse statement read.