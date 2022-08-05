Portray Nigeria in Good Light, Bawa Charges Film Industry

Executive Chairman of the EFCC Abdulrasheed Bawa, has charged stakeholders in the film and movie industry to portray Nigeria and the EFCC in good light.

The EFCC boss made the call in Abuja on Thursday, August 4, 2022, when the Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board, NFVCB, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas led other stakeholders in the industry to the Commission’s headquarters on a Courtesy Visit.

The EFCC’s boss who appreciated the commitment, passion, originality and creativity of operators and stakeholders in the industry, enjoined them to work with the Commission in areas beneficial to the country.

“The relationship can be established, the relationship is welcome, and we have a full- fledged Department of Public Affairs headed by a Director. We can develop, we can work together and we can give you stories. We can also give you our own modus operandi which you can use to portray us in a good light, because Nigeria is the only country that we have. You can make or mar the reputation of the country by the way you are depicting it, not only the EFCC but also Nigerians as a whole”.