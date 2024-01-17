Portal Shut as Kwara Garment Factory Gets Over 8,000 Applications

Kwara State Garment Factory has shut the application portal recently opened to — in this phase — hire 300 production workers after it received 8,373 applications in less than 48 hours.

“We are impressed by this response, which shows that people are truly keen and excited to work with us. However, we are compelled to close the portal ahead of the earlier deadline because of the number of the applications already received,” according to a statement by the management of the Factory.

“We received no less than 8,373 applications within the first 48 hours of opening the portal. That was impressive!

“We have therefore shut the portal to allow for thorough and professional screening of the applications already submitted.”