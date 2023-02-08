Entertainment

Portable Vows To Win Grammy Award

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
Singer Portable has vowed to win a Grammy award.

The Zazoo crooner made this known during an interview with a YouTuber, Timi Agbaje, published on Tuesday.

He said that winning the Grammy award for the category of Best Artist Of Africa had always been his aim in the music industry.

Speaking in Pidgin English, he said, “Make I no lie you, na to collect grammy, yes na.

“Best artiste for Africa, number one. That Ika of Africa, I must collect that award. If I collect that award, international ni, no be all those aparo local awards wey dem dey sell up and down.”

