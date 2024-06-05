Portable Clashes with Vector Over Song Mention

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, known as Portable, has launched a verbal attack on veteran rapper Vector Tha Viper. The dispute arose after Vector mentioned Portable’s stage name, “Zazu,” in a snippet of an unreleased song that went viral.

Taking to social media, Portable expressed his displeasure with Vector’s reference. He claimed superiority over the rapper, insisting that Vector relies on singers like him for success.

Portable dismissed any notion of respecting industry pioneers, attributing his success solely to divine intervention.

Speaking in a recent Instagram live session, he said, “God is my own pioneer. So nobody should claim he paved the way for me. Vector the Viper that song you subbed me, don’t you know I am a king? I control the country and streets. Can you control what I control?

“You dey wine? You blow reach me? Are you not a rapper? Isn’t we; singers that would give you the chorus of your song? Instead of you to reach out to me for a feature, you are mimicking me. You blow reach me?”.