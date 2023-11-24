Port Harcourt Refinery Kicks Off in December – Kyari

Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has confirmed the commencement of operations for the Port Harcourt refinery in December 2023. This revelation came during a meeting with Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, on Thursday, November 23.

Kyari, who serves as the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, conveyed that the ongoing rehabilitation of state-run refineries is progressing steadily. He expressed confidence that by December 2024, Nigeria would cease petrol imports as a result of these efforts.

“I can confirm to you that by the end of December this year, we will start the Port Harcourt refinery; early in the first quarter of 2024, we will start the Warri refinery, and by the end of 2024, the Kaduna refinery will come into operation,” Kyari assured. He further outlined a commitment to making Nigeria a net exporter of petroleum products in 2024, highlighting the collective impact of refinery rehabilitation initiatives, small-scale refinery efforts, and the upcoming Dangote refinery.

Tajudeen Abbass, seizing the opportunity, advocated for the privatization of refineries, citing the belief that certain businesses are better managed outside of government control.

As discussions unfold, the NNPC’s commitment to refinery rehabilitation signals a pivotal step towards achieving self-sufficiency in petroleum production, potentially reshaping Nigeria’s role in the global energy landscape by the end of 2024.