Port Harcourt Customs Generates N89b Revenue in 10 Months

The Nigeria Customs Service at Port Harcourt Area I Command has achieved a remarkable feat, generating an impressive ₦89.574 billion in revenue from January 2023 to October 21, 2023, under the leadership of the outgoing Comptroller, Wada Chedi.

Comptroller Wada Chedi shared this significant achievement during a press briefing held at the Command Headquarters in Port Harcourt on October 26, 2023, and noted the substantial growth in revenue, representing a remarkable 13.8% increase when compared to the corresponding period of 2022, which reported revenues of ₦72.463 billion.

Chedi highlighted the Command’s success in revenue generation, emphasizing that while the Command witnessed a reduction in the influx of container cargoes, import duties collected from bulk cargoes played a pivotal role in the revenue surge.

The outgoing Area Controller commended the unwavering dedication of his team and acknowledged the support received from stakeholders, attributing the success to extensive engagement through sensitization programs.

Additionally, Comptroller Chedi revealed that the Command had generated over ₦1.762 billion in additional value through interventions, issued in the form of Demand Notices to importers who committed infractions in their importations.

In terms of export activities, the Area Controller expressed optimism that the commencement of the Ibeto Wharf will solidify Port Harcourt Area I Command’s position as a key import and export hub, bolstering its revenue base.

On the front of Anti-Smuggling activities, the Command has taken stringent measures, implementing a 100% physical examination policy. Consequently, containers suspected of false declarations have been placed under detention for further investigation.

Comptroller Chedi issued a stern warning to potential smugglers, cautioning that containers will be seized, and offenders will face prosecution in a court of law.

Moreover, during the review period, the Command conducted a comprehensive evaluation of Customs activities in the Bayelsa and Ahoada Out-Stations, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of customs operations and enforcement in the region.