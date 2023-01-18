Port Harcourt Customs Generate N92.3bn, Records Seizures Worth N112.6m In 2022

The Nigeria Customs Service, Area 1 Command Port Harcourt has generated the sum of ₦92,329,811,715.40 in the year 2022.

While briefing newsmen on some of the achievements and activities of the Command in the year 2022, the Customs Area Controller, Ibrahim Mohammed said there is an appreciable increase of ₦11,016,326,731.80 when compared to the collection in the year 2021. He said the surplus value represents a 12% increase in revenue collection.

The CAC noted that out of the total revenue indicated above, the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa contributed a total sum of ₦11,355,952,513.00 which created a substantial boost to the revenue collected in the Command as against ₦8,022,099,800.00 collected in 2021.

Comptroller Ibrahim said, “It is important to note that this revenue feat was achieved despite the general low influx of cargoes into Port Harcourt port in 2022”.

“Furthermore, the collection of Excise duties from the two Excise Factories in the Command, International Brewery, and Nigeria Bottling Company also helped to boost the revenue base of the Command in 2022”. He added.

“The sum of ₦5,124,605,850.00 was collected in 2022 as against ₦4,186,308,066.00 generated in 2021, giving us a ₦938,297,784.00 increase, representing 18%”. He further said.

“This increase can be attributed to the Federal Government policy of payment of ₦10.00 Per Litre on all Non-Alcoholic, Carbonated, and Sweetened Beverages and an Additional ₦5.00 Per Litre as specific rates for Alcoholic drinks produced in the Country, this commenced on the 1st of June, 2022”. He emphasized.

On Export Activities, the export activities of the Command included Commercial and Crude Oil Exports, and a total of 17,126,930.06 Metric Tonnes were processed. This represents a 76% increase when compared to 4,127,874.74 Metric Tonnes recorded within the same period of 2021. The CAC also said, the Free on Board (FOB) of the corresponding period of 2022 amounted to $3,003,501,358.93 (which represents an increase of 34% as against that of 2021 which stood at $1,984,007,424.35, while Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) fees paid in the year 2022 stood at ₦1,058,285,401.00, a remarkable increase of 64% above that of 2021, which was ₦372,822,763.46

On Anti-Smuggling Activities, the Command made the seizures and detention Four (4X20FT) containing 2,965 (25litres) Jerry Cans of Vegetable oil, concealed alongside other items such as granite stones, cartons of tiles, cartons of ceramics, cable wire rolls, Jotun Cover plus paints amongst other dutiable items.

Others are One (1X40FT) container found to contain Four Hundred and Eighty One (481) Bales of Second-hand Clothing, and One (1X20FT) container was examined and found to contain 700 packages of Machetes and 107 packages of shovels. The container was subsequently detained pending the production of an End-User–Certificate from the office of the National Security Adviser.

Comptroller Ibrahim said the measure was taken because the Country is in her electioneering period and items such as this must be given adequate approval before release.

He also stated that the combined duty paid value for the seized containers amounted to ₦112,682,893.90.

“These acts of wrongful importations are in clear violation of Schedule 3 of the Customs External Tariff (import prohibition list) and as such the cargoes are liable to outright seizures”. He said.

“A case file has been opened while other follow-up actions are in progress. I am using this opportunity to advise our trading public/stakeholders to be wary of people that could lure them into committing the act of economic sabotage because of ignorance of the extant provisions of the laws guiding the importation and exportation of goods. We would not shy away from enforcing the fiscal policy of the government”. He added.

Comptroller Ibrahim noted that one of the key factors that played a major role in leading to the Command’s achievements for the year under review was stakeholder engagement.

“Strategically, agents were mandated to make proper and true declarations of all their cargoes in the Single Goods Declaration form and failure to adhere to that were meted with sanctions such as issuance of Demand Notices to curb the habit of underpayments of Duties by the owners of the consignments”. He noted.

He appreciated stakeholders and sister agencies for their support and collaboration, while also extending his profound gratitude to the management of Nigeria Customs Service under the able leadership of the CGC Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd).

“Let me use this medium to thank our critical stakeholders, other Government agencies operating in the Port, members of the media, and all other Port users for their unalloyed support and collaboration, your invaluable contributions cannot be taken for granted”. He said.

“Let me hereby appeal for continuous cooperation to move the Command forward, even as we look forward to achieving a higher revenue target in the year 2023”. He concluded.