Pope Says Olympics Are Chance for ‘Unity’ in France

Pope Francis expressed hope Friday that the Olympic Games would offer an opportunity for national unity in France, in a message published a week before the opening ceremony in Paris.

“I hope the organisation of these Games will be for all the people of France a great opportunity for fraternal harmony that, moving beyond differences and opposition, allows the strengthening of the unity of the nation,” the pontiff wrote in a message to the archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich.

The call by the head of the worldwide Catholic Church comes amid a stalemate in French politics, after elections left the country without any clear path to forming a new government.

Francis, 87, repeated calls for a worldwide truce in conflicts during the Games, which run from July 26 to August 11, an event that “by nature brings peace and not war”.

“In this troubled period in which world peace is seriously threatened, I fervently hope that everyone is committed to respecting this truce in the hope of finding a resolution to conflicts and a return to harmony,” he said.

AFP