Politics Of ‘My Turn’ Keeping Nigeria Underdeveloped – Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has said politics of ‘my turn’ is what has kept Nigeria underdeveloped.

Obi said this during an interview with CNN on Friday.

He said, “That is what we want to dismantle now and ensure that the next election is based on character, capacity, competence, commitment to do the right thing.

“Nigeria is not just in a physical mess; it is at the last stage to collapsing. The people in the north don’t have a secured place; they don’t have good roads; they don’t buy bread cheaper than people in the south. So [it is with] people in the south.

“All you hear about ethnicity, religion, connection, ‘my turn’ is elite conspiracy to keep Nigeria underdeveloped. But now, we have reached the edge. We can no longer continue this way.”