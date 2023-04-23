Politicians Sowing Seeds Of Discord – Obi

During a visit to the Muslim community in Onitsha, Anambra State to celebrate the Sallah holiday, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the February 25 general election, Mr. Peter Obi, expressed concern about the divisive tactics used by some politicians to sow discord among Nigerians.

Obi emphasized that although Nigerians are one, certain politicians, who seek to profit without investing, introduce segregation once politics come into play by trying to divide citizens along tribal and religious lines.

As a gesture of goodwill, the former Anambra State governor donated bags of rice, cartons of noodles, and packs of soft drinks to the Muslim community. He also prayed to Allah to accept their fasting and sacrifices and grant them a good life.

He said, “I am here today to celebrate with you on this year’s occasion. Nigeria is one country. I am one Nigerian who believes in Nigeria, and also that we are one, irrespective of tribe and religion. I have never discriminated against anyone on the basis of religion, and I will never do that.

“The only thing that brings division among us is politics. Once it is time for election, some politicians engage in divisive campaigns, but it should not be so. One of my businesses is run by a northerner from Kano, and the business is doing well.

“You all are my brothers, and I am your brother. Today is not for politics but for celebration. I came after election because if I came during politics, people would have said it is because I am running to be president.

“No one has supported the Muslim community in Anambra like myself. This mosque was demolished at some point, but when I became governor I rebuilt it the way it is today. We see you as part of us, and I want to assure you that no one can stop you from living here and carrying out your businesses.

“I live here in Onitsha, and if there is any need to contact me, always do so. If you need me in the area of healthcare and education, feel free to call on me, because those are areas I’m very passionate about.”

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Onitsha Central Mosque, Alhaji Abdulrahman Imam, commended Obi, saying he remained the only governor in the state, who visited members of the Muslim community at every celebration to felicitate with them.

“This mosque was rebuilt by you when it was demolished years back. You visited us in Army barracks when we had problems then. All the years you were governor, you always visited us during celebrations like this, so you are not new to us.

“For the eight years you were governor, you sponsored a lot of our members to Mecca. You did all these, even though you are a Christian. That is why we say we are with you, even as a Christian.”