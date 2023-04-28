Polie, Neighbourhood Corps Promise Criminals Tough Time In Lagos

The Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency and the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police have vowed to align with other Law Enforcement Agencies in Lagos State to present a common front against criminals and criminality in the State.

This was disclosed during a visit of the new Commissioner of Police for Lagos, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa at the Agency’s Headquarters, Bolade-Oshodi. CP Owohunwa commended the Lagos State Government for the effort put into the establishment and operations of the LNSA while he promised to direct his men and Officers to work hand-in-hand with the Agency’s Officers in their respective jurisdictions.

The Commissioner of Police said he is enthralled by the uniqueness of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency and “this visit is to further deepen the relationship between the Neighbourhood Agency and the Police which has been built before my advent as CP.”

CP Owohunwa also promised to ensure the creation of more areas of collaborations such as the formation of joint operation Teams including the formation of a Joint Civil Disorder response Team among others.

The Commissioner of Police in his words said, “I am excited to see an Agency in Nigeria replicating what security agencies abroad are doing. It takes a visionary leader with vision to build a place like this”

Owohunwa also said, “We see ourselves as partners in progress and the intention here is to with all Law Enforcement Agencies in Lagos State create and maintain a joint front against criminals.”

In his response, the General Manager of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency Prince Dr Ifalade Oyekan thanked the new Commissioner of Police and commended CP Owohunwa’s work spirit which he said is exemplary.

Oyekan said the new CP has displayed a rare leadership quality as he is the first Commissioner of Police to visit the Agency in its history. He also said “this is a motivation for us to work harder to sustain the tempo created via the directive of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to restructure the Agency.”

The General Manager of the LNSA said the Agency has been transformed from the status of just a street watcher to a formidable Community protector by the Administration of Mr. Sanwo-Olu through the provision of better welfare packages, introduction of Modern Technology and other logistics to encourage the Agency and its Officers to deliver a safer and more secured Lagos.

“We are buoyed to do better by the encouragement we get from our hardworking Governor and this visit of our dear Commissioner, who is the first to do so in the history of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency is sweet icing on the cake and we assure residents and visitors to Lagos State of better days in the area of safety and security”, Ifalade concluded.

The Police Commissioner who was accompanied by the DC Operations, Hayatu Shaffa, the PPRO Benjamin Hundeyin and other top Officers of the Lagos State command was conducted on a brief tour of the Agency during which the CP expressed satisfaction with the infusion of Technology into Community Policing, especially the Neighbourhood Situation Room.