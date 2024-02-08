Policemen Reject N4m Bribe, Arrest Drug Peddlers In Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Esther Obiekezie for drug peddling alongside two others.

In a statement on Thursday, the police said the suspects attempted to officers with N4 million for Obiekezie’s release.

The statement was signed by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement read, “The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has commended the officer in charge of the Police Tactical Team attached to Area K, Marogbo, Lagos State Command, SP Rilwan Kasumu, and team, for rejecting N4m bribe while investigating a case of drug peddling and unlawful possession of ammunition.

“The team had arrested one Esther Newman Obiekezie, f, 42 years, aka Candy, of No 6, Mojirade Street, Ilogbo Lagos, on February 6, 2024, at her base where she sells drugs called ICE, and recovered a large quantity of the substance and some AK47 live ammunition from her.

“In the cause of the investigation, the duo of Akete Esther, f, 43, and Oke Okebalam, m, 49 years, of Ajamgbadi Lagos, came to the station in Ijanikin to solicit for the release of the drug peddler, Esther, and offered N4m and pleaded that the police should stop disrupting the illegal business (drug peddling) of Esther, henceforth.

“The police officer who frowned at the offer siezed the cash and marked it exhibit and arrested the duo for further investigation and prosecution.”