Police’ll Not Relent I’m Fighting Crimes, Insecurity – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has stated emphatically that his administration will not relent in fighting crimes, criminality, and general state of insecurity to a standstill in Nigeria.

The IGP restated the steadfastness of the present leadership of the Nigeria Police, while commending the Oyo State Police Command, and the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Squad (FIB-IRT) for their recent successes in crime fighting achieved through deployment of technologically advanced assets, community-based, as well as traditional policing methods, and improved police visibility.

The IGP specifically acknowledged the achievements recorded via identification, trailing, and arrest of criminal suspects through actionable technical and human intelligence including the arrest of 6 members of a notorious bank robbery gang after concluding plans to execute a bloody bank robbery attack on a new generation bank within the Ibadan metropolis in Oyo State. Similarly, the FIB-IRT has successfully effected the arrest of 5 members of a fraud syndicate specialized in hacking into bank accounts of individuals and corporate bodies to steal monies. The suspects were apprehended while attempting to hack into a company’s account and steal the sum of 3.4 Billion Naira. The IRT Operatives equally arrested a notorious arms dealers and two kidnap suspects in Kaduna leading to the release of two kidnapped victims in their custody, just to mention a few.

The Inspector-General of Police has therefore tasked operatives to embrace wholistically, effective intelligence gathering, which aids the prevention of crime and criminal activities within the society. The IGP noted that preventive policing would in addition prevent the occurrence of crime, engender peace and assure the provision of optimal policing services to the citizenry. He assured of his administration’s unflinching commitment to maximizing the operational, intelligence, and investigative capacities of the Force in curbing the spread of crime and criminality within the country.

All suspects in connection with the above mentioned cases will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations while other suspects arrested across the country are being prosecuted at various courts of competent jurisdictions in the country.