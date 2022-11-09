Police Warn Against One Way Driving On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Ogun State Police Command has expressed displeasure at the way motorists and motorcyclists drive against traffic whenever there is little traffic jam in any of our highways, most especially on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The command said the indiscpline and barbaric attitude had led to many avoidable road traffic accidents and the resultant lost of innocent lives.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the spokesperson for the command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi.

The statement continued, “The most recent one is the accident that happened in obada oko area, where a tipper driving against traffic crushed three innocent people to death in a taxi.

Also, the attitude of those reckless drivers is making things difficult along Lagos/Ibadan expressway, where construction work is currently going on.

In view of this, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed DPOs, Area commanders and traffic officers across the state to go all out for those recalcitrant drivers who are in the habit of driving against traffic, otherwise known as one way drive, with the view to arrest and deal with them in the most decisive manner.

“Henceforth, anybody caught driving against traffic will have his/her vehicle impounded and such driver will be diligently prosecuted.

“The Command hereby with this release warn the general public to desist from driving against traffic anywhere in ogun state, as anyone caught in such act will have him/herself to blame, no matter the status of such person.

“To be warned is to be armed.”