Police Warn Against Jungle Justice

The Nigeria Police Force has again warned against jungle justice in the country as such affects the effective administration of justice, which could be much detrimental to the smooth dispensation of justice in recorded cases in our dear country.

This was as the Force described the act as a parasitic hindrance to strengthening the criminal justice system.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, sounded the warning in a statement on Monday.

The statement read in part, “It is pertinent to understand that the act of taking the law into one’s hands has often been described and referred to as jungle justice. The act has globally been condemned for many obvious reasons, particularly as a parasitic hindrance to strengthening the criminal justice system.

“For instance, police operatives attached to the Itire Divisional Police Headquarters of Lagos State on the 25th of March 2024 received a report from a man who resides along Shonde Street, Itire, that a group of hoodlums were vandalizing his vehicle and he raised an alarm which led to the arrest of one of the vandals. He further added that the vandal was handed over to one Agunbiade Adekunle ‘m’, the security guard of the street, who then resorted to killing and setting the vandal ablaze. The guard has, however, been arrested and will be charged to court for murder. There are other similar cases recorded across the country that have been condemned and hindered the smooth investigation and prosecution of many cases.

“The Nigeria Police Force therefore condemns and urges the public to shun jungle justice, mob actions, and other forms of extrajudicial killings as jungle justice is a criminal act and grave violation of human rights that threatens the fabric of a civilized society, perpetuating a cycle of violence, prejudice, and lawlessness. It undermines the authority of legitimate institutions and weakens the rule of law.

“Jungle justice is a dangerous and regressive practice that has no place in a civilized society. Instead of promoting justice, it breeds violence, fear, and injustice. It is imperative that communities reject vigilantism and uphold the rule of law, ensuring that justice is served through fair and transparent legal processes. Only then can we truly uphold the principles of democracy, human rights, and equality for all.”