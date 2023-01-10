Police Want Man Teaching Baby To Smoke In Viral Video

The Nigeria Police force has asked for more information about a man who was recorded teaching a baby how to smoke.

This was stated by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, following a viral video showing the man and the baby smoking.

Adejobi said, “Everyone of us can see this again. How did he get the baby? His son? Or niece or cousin? Whatever it is, mothers must learn from this, do not entrust your baby to wrong hands. Not everyone can babysit or take care of your baby for you. We need more info about him.”

In the video, the adult male was seen repeatedly sharing what he was smoking with the baby.