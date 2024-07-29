Police Wade in as Customers Destroy Fence at MTN Office in Lagos

Some customers of MTN have pulled down the fence of the Festac branch of the telecommunications network after they gathered on Monday at the office to have their SIM cards unblocked.

Concise News reported that many Nigerians woke up to realise that their SIM cards had been blocked by MTN and other network operators.

According to the Nigeria Communications Commission, the lines were blocked because some of the information provided by the owners didn’t match the information on their NIN.

When the customers approached the MTN branch in Festac for solution to the problem, they were met with frustration, leading to the pulling down of the branch’s fence.

Fortunately, the Divisional Police Office of Festac and his men were swift enough to restore order at the branch. The Lagos State Police Command Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a terse statement on X.

He shared, “This should not be the way to go!

“Meanwhile, the DPO Festac and his men responded immediately they got this report. They succeeded in restoring normalcy and are still on ground to maintain peace.”