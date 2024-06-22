Police Vow to Arrest Okada Riders Who Killed Man in Lagos

The spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, has said moves are ongoing to arrest those who killed a man and rode their motorcycles over hi corpse as seen in a viral.

According to Hundeyin, the victim is a civilian who was taken along for an illegal operation by police officers in Lagos.

He said the officer and the civilians were attacked by some motorcycle riders, popularly known as Okada riders, resulting in the death of one of the civilians.

He shared on X, “Two police officers attached to the Lagos State Taskforce on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 went on illegal duty, taking some civilians with them to shore up their number. They came under attack from motorcycle riders, resulting in the death of one of the civilians.

“While disciplinary actions have commenced on the already detained police officers, and search is on for their civilian accomplices, investigations have commenced to identify, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of this dastardly act.”