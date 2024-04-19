Police Unveil Members of ‘One Chance’ Robbery Gang in FCT

The Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has revealed the identities of members belonging to a notorious robbery gang responsible for a spate of criminal activities and violent operations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Among the gang’s reprehensible acts was an incident in Abuja where a woman was brutally assaulted, resulting in a miscarriage, as stated by Adejobi.

Identified as the ringleader of the gang is Module Benard, hailing from Benue State, whose image was shared by authorities.

The list of apprehended suspects includes:

Amodu Bernard

Hamza Ibrahim

Collins Nnaemeka Nwabueze

Kosisochukwu Micheal Ofo

Christian Enyi

Ikenna Vincent

Monday Ben Ochogwu

Lawrence Oba John

Ernest Ezirike

Emmanuel Madaki

Joseph Ogah

Ifeanyi Ugwu

These individuals are allegedly linked to a series of robberies and violent incidents that have instilled fear and insecurity among residents of the FCT.

The unveiling of the gang members underscores the police force’s commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety of citizens. Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies, as efforts to maintain law and order continue.