Police to Probe Officer Involved in Imo Ballot Snatching

The Nigeria Police Force has said it is aware of the allegation regarding a supposed police officer purportedly involved in ballot snatching at the Amakohia Ikeduru Collation Centre in Imo State.

This was stated by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

In a statement , Adejobi said, “We do not take this issue lightly as it bothers on the integrity of the force and the capability of its members to maintain election integrity.

“We therefore assure the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and we will update you asap. It requires a thorough investigation. Thanks.”