News

Police to Probe Officer Involved in Imo Ballot Snatching

Anthony Adeniyi33 mins ago
33
Police
Police logo

The Nigeria Police Force has said it is aware of the allegation regarding a supposed police officer purportedly involved in ballot snatching at the Amakohia Ikeduru Collation Centre in Imo State.

This was stated by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

In a statement , Adejobi said, “We do not take this issue lightly as it bothers on the integrity of the force and the capability of its members to maintain election integrity.

“We therefore assure the public that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and we will update you asap. It requires a thorough investigation. Thanks.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi33 mins ago
33

Related Articles

NEMA Sensitises NYSC Members in Oyo Camp

9 mins ago

ICPC Arrests Six Suspected Vote Buyers in Imo

12 mins ago

Cybersecurity May Threaten Fair Administration of Justice – Solicitor-General

15 hours ago
Obasa

Sanwo-Olu Felicitates Lagos Speaker Obasa at 51

15 hours ago