Police To Probe Killing By Officer In Delta

The Commissioner of Police Delta State, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, has expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Mr. Onyeka Ibe, who was reportedly shot dead on Wednesday at about 0930 hours by an Inspector of Police, one Inspr. Ebri Ubi, while on Stop and Search duty along Ugbolu-Illah Road, Oshimili North LGA, Delta State.

The Commissioner of Police on receipt of the sad news immediately ordered the arrest and detention of the errant police officer and directed his transfer to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba where he further ordered a thorough and speedy investigation.

The CP noted that for the Force, being a disciplined organization, will not condone such cruel action by any member of the Force assuring that the offending Officer will be subjected to internal disciplinary measures, including criminal prosecution. He, therefore, appealed to members of the public to remain calm and law-abiding, assuring them justice will not just be done but will be seen to have been done.