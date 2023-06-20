Headline

Police To Move Against Prank Skitmakers

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
1
Police

The Nigeria Police Force is set to move against pranksters who make skits and place such on social media.

This was after a video of a skitmaker showed him pranking some people which left them in panic.

The video showed the skitmaker pretending to be getting shot to the shock of two men who scamperred to safety. One of the men scaled a fence into a compound but immediately scaled it out again after discovering that there was a dog inside the compound.

Reacting, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, urged victims of such pranks to report to the police.

He said, “This doesn’t make any sense. I think the guy should have been arrested.

“Those individuals who feel the heat and fear of the pranks should be reporting the pranksters as many of their pranks are criminals, immoral, and evil.”

