Police to Exhume Mohbad’s Corpse

The Lagos State Police Command will exhume the corpse of late singer Ileri Oluwa Oladimeji, popularly known as Mohbad.

Mohbad, aged 27yrs, died on September 12, 2023, in a controversial manner that has sparked public outrage.

In the overriding public interest, the Command has setup a special investigative team to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the victim, identify witnesses, culprits if any and any person that will be helpful to the investigative process and deploy processes and other technological tools to aid the investigative course in line with the relevant provisions of the Nigeria.

MEMBERSHIP OF THE TEAM

TERMS OF REFERENCE

The Committee is to carry out discreet investigation which covers the following areas:

a. Exhumation

b. Autopsy/toxicology / histology

c. Scene visit

d. Hospital/ Medical Report

e. Records of Suspects/witnesses statements

4. Time Frame

INTERIM REPORT WITHIN 2 WEEKS

SPECIAL INVESTIGATION TEAM ON MOHBAD CASE

1. DET. ACP SAHEED KASSIM – Head

2. DET. CSP CRIS ONYEISI

3. DET. SP MASTA ALH. BUNU

4. DET. SP IBRAHIM A. YUSUF

5. DET. DSP AHMED ABDULLAHI

6. DET. ASP ODERINDE GALFAR

7. DET. ASP ALABI BOLANLE

8. DET. ASP MOHAMMED YUSU

9. DET. INSPR. ADESIDA ADEFISAYO

10.DET. INSPR. AMEH MICHAEL

10.DET. INSPR. OISA ROSELINE

12.DET. INSPR. MAYOWA OWOEYE

13.DET. INSPR. BABATUNDE VICTOR

LEGAL TEAM

1. SP CARDOSO YETUNDE ESQ – OC Legal

2. DSP UMAR BELLO ESQ – Legal Officer

3. ASP AUGUSTINE NWABUISI ESQ – Legal Officer

FORENSIC TEAM

1 DET. CSP AYITU AKPAMA – Team Leader

2 DET. INSPR ELIZABETH OLOKODE – Member

3 DET. INSPR QUEEN AGOFURE – Member