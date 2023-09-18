Police to Discipline Officers Escorting Student Union President in Adamawa

The Nigeria Police Force has taken decisive action following an incident involving two Constables who were escorting a Student Union president in Adamawa State.

The officers and their superiors, attached to the Jimeta Divisional Police Command, were immediately summoned to the Force Headquarters to face appropriate disciplinary measures.

In a statement, the Force labeled their behavior as unacceptable and not reflective of the organization’s core values.

“It’s important to note that they were deployed to maintain peace and security during the convention and electoral process organized by the National Union of Adamawa State Students (NUADSS) on 4th and 5th of September, 2023.

“However their actions were not in line with the purpose for which they were deployed. They have both been referred to the Force Provost for further disciplinary actions.

“We are committed to maintaining professionalism and upholding the dignity of the Nigeria Police Force,” the statement read in part.