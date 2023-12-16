Police to Arrest Owners of Vehicles With Covered Number Plates

The Spokesman for the Nigeria Police Force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has warned citizens against the habit of covering their vehicle’s registration number plate.

According to him, only members of the three arms of government are permitted to do so on certain conditions.

Describing the act as criminal, Adejobi stated that police officers and other traffic agents will go after violators of the law.

He shared on X, “KNOW YOUR LAW:

Still on vehicle related offences. It is a common thing to see many vehicle owners and drivers to cover their number plates, for no reason, this is wrong and even criminal. You don’t cover your number plate for any reason.

“It is as important and compulsory for all vehicles to be duly registered, so it’s compulsory to make reg. numbers visible at all times. Those who, however, have exceptions are pennant officers and heads of our three arms of the government, executive, legislative, and/or judiciary, who use pennant or flags on their official cars.

“The seal of their offices or ranks (for military or police) go with their numbers and pennants. Once its 6pm, the pennant must go down and their numbers covered, or when they are not in the car while the drivers move their cars. The flags must be covered with the reg number or their seal of office on their cars. This impunity must stop in Nigeria, and we need to know the right thing to do.

“Our officers and men and other traffic management agencies are aware of this and hereby urged to go after any violator, as such is criminal. It encourages recklessness and crimes with impunity. Let’s collectively kick against it. Thanks.”