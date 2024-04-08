Police Take Action Against Phone Extortion in Lagos, Arrest 303

The Lagos State Command has taken action following reports of young men in certain parts of the state seizing passersby’s phones to extort them despite the sustained raids being carried out by officers and men of the command.

This was as the Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), especially in identified areas to redouble security architecture and enhance their neighborhood and foot patrol within their areas of responsibility (AORs) to tackle this emerging menace.

Spokesperson for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement, said the CP gave the charge during an early morning meeting with all Area/Squadron/Tactical Commanders and DPOs on Monday, April 8, 2024.

“The CP has further warned that any officer in whose AOR such an incident occurs again would be severely sanctioned, assuring that the Command remains unrelenting in its resolve and determination to continue to stamp out, and make the public space hot for criminal elements.

“The Lagos State Police Command uses this opportunity to commend everyone who brought this menace to the notice of relevant authorities and further encourages all Lagosians to continue to say something when they see something.

“Meanwhile, CP Fayoade has ordered the immediate prosecution of 303 suspects arrested over the weekend during raids across the state, after a careful screening process. The raids were carried out by Area Commanders, DPOs and the Rapid Response Squad (RRS),” the statement concluded.