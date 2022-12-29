Police Service Commission Approves Suspension Of Lagos Killer Cops

The Police Service Commission has approved the suspension, with immediate effect, of ASP Drambi Vandi, AP/no 134901, who allegedly shot & killed a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, on Christmas day.

The Commission also directed that the final investigation into the matter be concluded to enable the Commission take further necessary action.

The Commission, in a letter to the Inspector General of Police, signed by the acting Chair, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi JSC rtd CFR, stated that the Commission has carefully examined the facts of the case, observations and recommendation with respect to allegations against the officer and granted approval for the suspension of the officer from duty with immediate effect.

The letter titled “Re-Request of Suspension from Duty: AP/ NO 134901 ASP DRAMBI Vandi ” with reference No. AP 134901/fs/FHQ/ABJ/9 was dated 28th December 2022.

The Commission had earlier condemned the unprovoked killing of the lawyer and had demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Commission also called for proper training of Police personnel on weapons management.