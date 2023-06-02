Police Seize Sophisticated Weapons, Drugs At Auxiliary’s Hideout

Significant Recovery of Sophisticated Weapons and Drugs

In a major breakthrough, the Oyo State Police Command successfully uncovered a hidden cache of weapons and drugs at a notorious hideout belonging to a wanted suspects known as Auxiliary.

The operation, carried out recently, led to the seizure of highly sophisticated firearms, banned substances suspected to be hard drugs, a large quantity of live cartridges, expended cartridges, daggers, and various other illicit items.

This significant recovery has dealt a severe blow to criminal activities in the region and highlights the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies in ensuring public safety.

Auxiliary Declared Wanted by Police

Auxiliary, the suspect whose hideout was raided, has been officially declared wanted by the Oyo State Police Command.

With his alleged involvement in various criminal activities, including armed robbery, drug trafficking, and acts of violence, Auxiliary poses a significant threat to the security and well-being of the community.

The police are urging the public to provide any relevant information that can lead to his arrest and bring him to justice.

Citizens are encouraged to be vigilant and report any sightings or knowledge of Auxiliary’s whereabouts to the authorities immediately.

Commitment to Combating Criminal Elements

The successful operation against Auxiliary’s hideout underscores the unwavering commitment of the Oyo State Police Command to combatting criminal elements and ensuring the safety of residents.

The recovery of sophisticated weapons and drugs will not only disrupt the activities of criminals but also contribute to the overall peace and security of the state.

The police command has urged the public to remain cooperative and report any suspicious activities or individuals to the authorities promptly.

By working together, the community and law enforcement agencies can effectively combat crime and create a safer environment for everyone.