Police Rubbishes Viral Video Alleging Migration of Terrorists from Benin Republic

The Nigeria Police Force has cleared the air on a trending video depicting a group of persons suspected to be armed terrorists carrying assault rifles and other dangerous weapons with a commentary in Hausa language claiming they were migrating from Benin Republic to Nigeria, which has recently gained significant attention in the news and caused widespread concern.

The force stated that after thorough and detailed video graphic analysis conducted by its Cybercrime Centre department, it confirmed that the video in question was originally created and circulated on 28th May, 2018.

This was disclosed in statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi.

The statement partly read, “Our findings reveal that the video was recently reposted with a misleading narrative and deliberate intention to cause unnecessary panic and disruption within the country.

“While urging the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information, the Nigeria Police Force issues a strong warning to individuals who engage in the deliberate spread of false information, an act which is unpatriotic, criminal and punishable under the law reiterating that such can cause significant harm, incite panic, and heat up the polity. The Police frowns at such act and assures that anyone found to be involved in the creation and/or dissemination of misleading content will face the full extent of the law.

“We encourage everyone to rely on official channels for accurate updates and to report any suspicious activities or content to the authorities.”