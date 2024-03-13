Police Restore Order After Communal Violence in Adamawa

Following reports of communal violence in Selti and Pkasham Villages of Numan and Demsa Local Government Areas in Adamawa State, resulting in three fatalities, Commissioner of Police Dankombo Morris personally led a team of police operatives to the scene, patrolling and swiftly restoring order.

With normalcy restored, ongoing investigations aim to identify and apprehend the perpetrators and their collaborators. CP Dankombo Morris urged residents to reject violence and resume lawful activities without fear, encouraging them to report individuals of questionable character to the nearest police stations or via emergency contact numbers.

Assuring the government and the people of Adamawa, the CP emphasized the commitment of the police command to diligently prosecute those responsible for the violence, affirming that the command will not stand idly by in the face of such acts.