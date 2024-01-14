Police Restate Commitment Against Kidnapping

The Nigeria Police Force has said it is taking measures to prevent a repeat of kidnapping in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated this in the wake of the abduction of six young girls in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Adejobi, it is vital to state that the Police Force has already initiated a comprehensive plan of action.

“The Force Headquarters is diligently coordinating efforts to address this and prevent any further occurence, as all hands are on deck to rescue the victims.

“However, the sensitivity of the situation necessitates discretion, and as a result, specific details are being kept confidential to avoid compromising ongoing operations.

“The NPF is actively engaging and contacting individuals crucial to the rescue operations and investigation. The objective is not only to bring perpetrators to justice but also to intensify efforts in rescue operations for victims still in captivity.

“Furthermore, recognizing the psychological impact on affected families, the Police are encouraging open communication with their operatives to provide support, information, and assistance to mitigate the psychological warfare imposed by kidnappers on the relatives and loved ones of their victims,” Adejobi said in a statement.