Police Rescue Two Female Kidnap Victims In Zamfara

Zamfara State Police Command has rescued two female kidnapped victims, namely Ubaida Hassan, a 12 yrs old and Umaima Jamilu a 10 yrs old both from kekun Waje village in Bungudu LGA.

Victims were rescued on 20th August, 2022.All were medically checked, debriefed and now with famly.

Meanwhile, CP Kolo Yusuf has assumed duty as the 32nd Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Police Command, on Monday 29th August, 2022.

He succeeded CP Ayuba N. Elkanah, who retired on 11th August, 2022. The new Commissioner of Police reassures protection security.