Police Rescue Two Abducted Minors

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have rescued two minors who were victims of a heinous kidnapping incident that occurred on November 2022 in Jangebe, Zamfara State.

Armed bandits had invaded the residence of Honorable Aminu Ardo, abducting his wife and four young children.

However, their successful rescue after 19 months in captivity was a culmination of strategic initiatives and operational tactics implemented by the Nigeria Police Force, leveraging advanced intelligence and tactical support from various units including the Katsina State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad and the Nigerian Air Force 215 FOB, Funtua under the coordination of the Office of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The successful rescue was commended by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, as revealed in a statement by police spokesman, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement partly read, “While celebrating this triumph, IGP Egbetokun expressed determination to combat kidnapping and other violent crimes head-on, emphasizing the relentless pursuit of criminals and the commitment to enhancing security measures through technology and intelligence-driven methods.

“The Nigeria Police Force stands in solidarity with affected families, pledging unrelenting efforts to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, especially vulnerable groups like children. The collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies, as well as the support from communities, and most importantly, the Office of the National Security Adviser, remains crucial in achieving this mission.

“The IGP reaffirmed the resolve of the Force to overcome criminal activities, restore peace, and create a secure environment for all Nigerians.”