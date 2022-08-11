Police Rescue Suspected Fraudsters From Angry Mob In FCT

The Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), CP Babaji Sunday, has called on members of the public within the FCT to shun the barbaric act of jungle justice in their quest for justice.

The CP gave the advisory today, August 10, 2022, following the rescue of three alleged fraudsters from angry mob in the Lokogoma area of the FCT on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

The CP noted that preliminary investigations carried out by the Police revealed that the mob descended on the trio – Francis Emeka Noah, Wua Ikyer and Bokos Terkula, all male, alleged to have attempted to lure and defraud a female Point-of-Sale (POS) operator around Peace Court Estate, along Lokogoma Road, Abuja.

The suspects were promptly rescued by the Police and currently in Police custody.

The CP, while condemning the act, enjoined residents to come forward with their complaints to give room for legitimate and swift dispensation of justice.

He emphasized the importance of allowing the course of justice irrespective of the crime committed by a suspect.

Meanwhile, full-scale investigation is being carried to establish the fact of the case.

The CP further warned that act of jungle justice is criminal and punishable by law. He reiterated the commitment of the Command to the safety and security of residents across the FCT.